Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,296 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,659,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

