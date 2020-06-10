Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 142,985 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 142,985 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.62% of Cheniere Energy worth $52,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 1,713,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,309. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.