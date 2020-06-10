Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,962 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,672,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

