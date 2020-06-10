Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,215,976 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215,976 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.16% of Mplx worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.98. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

