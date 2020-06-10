Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 223 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.48. 4,740,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,809. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

