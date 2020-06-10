Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,309 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 15,158,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,634,078. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

