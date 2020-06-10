Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 246 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.81. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $409.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.