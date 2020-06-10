Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 248 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.79. 1,665,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.87. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

