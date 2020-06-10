Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 451 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $280,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,873 shares of company stock valued at $64,577,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $7.54 on Wednesday, hitting $182.10. 8,000,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.