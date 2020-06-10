Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 573,252 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573,252 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,492,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

