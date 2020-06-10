Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 589,066 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589,066 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.89% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $167,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,537,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. 1,471,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

