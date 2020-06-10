Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 710 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. 7,043,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

