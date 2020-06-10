Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 917 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,365,000 after buying an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 27,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,415,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.