Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,654 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 49,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,625 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,952. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.81. 3,946,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

