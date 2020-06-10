Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 7,422,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,168. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

