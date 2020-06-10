Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 80.0% per year over the last three years. Communications Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of JCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,947. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

