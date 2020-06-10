Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on July 10th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 229.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE CBU traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,955. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,530.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

