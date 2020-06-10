Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $976,394.92

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $976,394.92 and approximately $140,790.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031799 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00178835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00162850 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,428,380 coins and its circulating supply is 7,978,206 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

