Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Gap Down to $72.33

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.02, but opened at $72.33. Concho Resources shares last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 4,387,200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 60.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

