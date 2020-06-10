Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNFR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,655. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

