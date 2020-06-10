Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.76 million. Conifer reported sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $91.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $94.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.45 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $103.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 27,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $131,655. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

