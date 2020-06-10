ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 134,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 300,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,687,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 573,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

