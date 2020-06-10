Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CONN. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,013,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

