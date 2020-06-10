CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on June 30th

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 272.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648,651 shares of company stock worth $562,641,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.