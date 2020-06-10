Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,000 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,850,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $244.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

