Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

C traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 36,214,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,917,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

