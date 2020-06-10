Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

COST stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $255.77 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.