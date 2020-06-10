Couchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,414.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $9,683.69 and $3,414.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,650,010,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

