Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

CVIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Covia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of Covia stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 654,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Covia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVIA. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Covia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Covia by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Covia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Covia by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

