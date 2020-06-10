Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Cred has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $3.97 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.01953377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00178288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124684 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

