Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. AXA grew its stake in Credicorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.34. 653,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

