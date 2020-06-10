Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, COSS, WazirX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $76,958.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, LBank, IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Mercatox, WazirX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.