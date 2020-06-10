Critical Contrast: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

80.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -2.67% -1.10% -0.74% Inovalon 2.14% 9.17% 3.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.56 billion 0.18 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 4.85 $7.78 million $0.41 48.88

Inovalon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inovalon 1 2 5 0 2.50

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A presently has a consensus price target of $11.82, suggesting a potential upside of 214.36%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Inovalon.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.