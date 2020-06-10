CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells $1,008,000.00 in Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCI stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.34. 1,717,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $176.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.