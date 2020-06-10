Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $29,005.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.91 or 0.06761486 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.