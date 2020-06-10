Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $95.78 million and $1.34 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00017542 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.01952856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00178424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124628 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

