CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,768,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $520,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

