Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $101.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the highest is $103.00 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $100.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $455.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.66 million to $473.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $538.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.01 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,792. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $79,280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 646,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,096,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

