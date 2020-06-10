Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.29

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.29 and last traded at $174.21, with a volume of 103657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 203.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Danaher by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 110,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

