Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $3,642.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.66 or 0.07100056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars.

