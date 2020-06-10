Datacoin Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,563.68 and approximately $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

