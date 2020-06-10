David Pujades Sells 7,712 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 8,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

