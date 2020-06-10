David Pujades Sells 7,712 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 5th, David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00.
Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 8,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
