Deborah A. Golden Sells 5,507 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GATX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 285,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GATX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GATX by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GATX by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GATX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

