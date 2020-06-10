DECOIN Price Tops $0.0727 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $24,379.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,965,448 coins and its circulating supply is 27,376,092 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

