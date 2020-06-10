DEEX (DEEX) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, DEEX has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $368,811.20 and approximately $685.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003604 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

