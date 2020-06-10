Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DKL stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.40%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

