Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 753,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $27,812.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,662 shares of company stock worth $149,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.