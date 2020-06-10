Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 113,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

