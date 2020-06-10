DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 63,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

