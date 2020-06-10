Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $3.02. Digirad shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 338,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Digirad alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

In other Digirad news, CFO David J. Noble purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,498.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,560. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.